EXCLUSIVE: Former Ghana World Cup coach Milovan Rajevac applies for India job

Former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has applied for the vacant Indian national team coaching job, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 65-year-old Serbian has been out of job since he was sacked by Thailand as their national coach in the wake of a 4-1 defeat to India in the Asian Cup last year.

The vacant seat of Indian national football team coach has attracted more than 200 applications including Raymond Domenech, Sam Allardyce and Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Rajevac became Ghana manager in August 2008. He continued the Black Stars’s unbeaten qualification campaign to 2010 World Cup. In the tournament, they almost reach semi-final as they narrowly lost to Uruguay in the quarter-final via penalty shootout.

Rajevac quit Ghana after the World Cup on 8 September 2010, and took up a position with Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli a day later.