EXCLUSIVE: Former Ghana youth Star Francis Narh joins Belarus club Slavia

Former Black satellites and Tema Youth striker Francis Narh has signed a one-year contract with Belarus side Slavia Mozyr, Ghanasoccernet can confirm.

The 24-year joined second-tier side Kardemir Karabukspor from Doxa Katokopias FC in Cyprus in the 2018-19 season but terminated his contract mid-way into the season.

Narh has penned a year deal with Belarus club in the ongoing transfer window and hopes to re-launch his career with this move.

The forward has previously played for Tunisian side Club Africain, Czech outfit Banik Ostrava and Bulgarian side Levski Sofia.