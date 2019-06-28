GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 June 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Former Ghana youth Star Francis Narh joins Belarus club Slavia
Francis Narh

Former Black satellites and Tema Youth striker Francis Narh has  signed a one-year contract with Belarus side Slavia Mozyr, Ghanasoccernet can confirm.

The 24-year joined second-tier side  Kardemir Karabukspor from Doxa Katokopias FC in Cyprus  in the 2018-19 season but terminated his contract mid-way into the season.

Narh has penned a year deal with Belarus club in the ongoing transfer window and hopes to re-launch his career with this move.

The forward has previously played for Tunisian side Club Africain, Czech outfit Banik Ostrava and Bulgarian side Levski Sofia.

