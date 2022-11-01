EXCLUSIVE: Former Hearts of Oak coaches Hamza Obeng and Eric Amponsah set to drag club to Ghana FA

Former Hearts of Oak coach Hamza Obeng and goalkeepers coach Eric Amponsah are set to drag the club to the Ghana Football Association for non-payment of compensation following the club's unilateral decision to sack them, GHANAsoccernet.com Headquarters can report.

The Phobians parted ways with the duo alongside their boss Samuel Boadu last month.

The two former employees have written to the club on separate occasions demanding for their entitlements.

But the plea has fallen on deaf ears with no clear-cut response from the Ghanaian giants.

The duo are reported to be unhappy and frustrated over the club's treatment and are now considering dragging the capital giants to the Ghana FA.

Both Hamza Obeng and Eric Amponsah have agreed to step down on huge demands and are now asking for the termination clause to be respected.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Hearts of Oak are yet to fulfil their financial obligation to the pair since their dismissal.

The duo will be left with no choice but to report the club if the current situation does not change by the close of the week.

They feel disappointed and betrayed after being sacked one and a half years into their three-and-half-year contracts.

Both coaches signed a three-and-half-year deal with the former African champions but were shown the exit door following unflattering results.

They won five major titles for the Phobians in 18 months.