Midfielder Paul Acquah is currently training with Kenya elite division side Tusker FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Acquah will land himself a deal if he impresses the technical staff.

The 24 year-old winger joined second tier Star Madrid FC in March, 2018 following the expiration of his contract with giants Hearts of Oak.

Acquah spent six seasons with the Phobians.

By Nuhu Adams