EXCLUSIVE: Former Hearts of Oak star Samudeen Ibrahim begins trial at Kuwaiti side Al Nasr SC

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Samudeen Ibrahim has started on trial with Kuwaiti side Al Nasr SC, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Samudeen is looking for a new club after leaving the Phobians under heavy cloud last year.

The 22-year-old was suspended by the club for gross misconduct after missing training for some time but the player insisted his contract had run out.

GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report that the silky midfielder could land a contract in the coming weeks should he convince the technical team of Al Nasser during his trial.

Samudeen won Division One player of the year in 2016 during his spell with King Solomon FC but has failed to stamp his authority since moving to Accra Hearts of Oak despite his enormous talent.

He was previously linked with a move to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca.