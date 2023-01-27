EXCLUSIVE: Former Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak completes move to Bazuka Football Club

Bazuka FC, a division two club in the Eastern Region have completed the signing of former Hearts of Oak winger Patrick Razak, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The 27-year-old returns to his boyhood club where it all began to relaunch his career after joining on a free transfer. He parted ways with Hearts in July last year after his contract expired.

Razak rejoined the Phobians in October 2020 after his stint with Guinean giants Horoya AC came to an end through mutual termination.

The highly-rated footballer signed for Horoya from Hearts in November 2018 after an outstanding campaign. He had been instrumental in Ghana's triumph in the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations held in Ghana.

General Manager of Bazuka, Joseph Sedinam Normanyo said;

"Razak is an experienced and disciplined player who is going to be a great addition to our project and we are willing to support his personal development to make an impact with our youth development programme.

"He has been through the ranks here before and already settled so well. We are happy to add such outstanding talent to our squad!"

Razak won the Ghana Premier League in the 2020-21 season and the FA Cup back-to-back in the 2020-21 and 2020-21 seasons.

He scored the winning goal when Hearts beat bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko SC to lift the 2022 President's Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.