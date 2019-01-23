EXCLUSIVE: Former Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu agrees terms with Futuro Kings FC of Equatorial Guinea

Former Asante Kotoko defender Awudu Nafiu is close to joining Futuro Kings FC after agreeing terms with the Equatoguinean side, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Nafiu will be signing a one-year deal with the Equatoguinean top-flight side in the coming days and become the fourth Ghanaian to join the Mongomo based side.

Leonard Tawiah, Latif Mohammed and Adam Masalachi signed for Futuro Kings in December last year.

The 30 year-old terminated his contract with the Porcupine Warriors on 1 January, 2019 and has since been training with the outfit.

Nafiu played a key role in Ashanti Gold SC's league triumph in 2015.

By Nuhu Adams