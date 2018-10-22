GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

EXCLUSIVE: Former Kotoko defender Edwin Tuffuor Frimpong joins Ethiopian giants St George

Published on: 22 October 2018
EXCLUSIVE: Former Kotoko defender Edwin Tuffuor Frimpong joins Ethiopian giants St George

Former Kotoko defender Edwin Tuffuor Frimpong has joined Ethiopian giants St George on a one-year deal, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The versatile defender penned the deal on Monday after completing formalities.

Tuffuor joined the East African side after an unsuccessful trial at Lebanese side Nejmeh FC.

The centre-back re-joined boyhood club Liberty Professionals in May this year after spending three seasons at giants Asante Kotoko.

He joins a growing list of Ghanaian players who are playing in the Ethiopian top-flight.

By Nuhu Adams 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations