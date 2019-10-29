EXCLUSIVE: Former Kotoko striker Nafiu Iddrisu pens deal with Ethiopian second-tier side Soloda Adwa FC

Former Ghana U23 forward Abdul Nafiu Iddrisu has completed a move to Ethiopian second-tier side Soloda Adwa FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Iddrisu sealed the move on Monday penning one year deal and was unveiled on the same day.

The 33-year-old last played for DR Congo outfit SM Sanga Balende in 2017.

Iddrisu after graduating from Fetteh Feyenoord Academy (now WAFA) went ahead to Feyenoord Rotterdam in Netherlands between 2003 and 2006 for observation.

He spent the 2004/2005 season on loan in Belgium at Royal Antwerp FC.

Iddrisu later moved to ASEC Mimosas in Ivory Coast, Al Dhafra SC and Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates from 2007 to 2009.

He returned to Ghana in the 2009/2010 campaign playing for WAFA Academy.

He then joined giants Asante Kotoko SC for three years (2010-2013) and also spent two years (2013-2015) at Amidaus Professionals before heading to DR Congo.

