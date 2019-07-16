EXCLUSIVE: Former Liberty Professional captain Samuel Sarfo joins Saudi Arabian side Al Khaleej

Saudi Arabia club Al Khaleej FC have announced the signing of Ghanaian defender Samuel Sarfo on a free transfer.

Details of the deal remain unknown but there is agreement of personal terms between the club and the player.

The centre back has his contract with Saipa FC expired after the 2018/2019 campaign.

Sarfo joined Saipa FC in Iran in the 2017/2018 season after winning the WAFU Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Al Khaleej FC is a second tier side which aim to gain promotion to the Saudi top-flight next season.

The 28-year-old featured 31 times for Saipa FC in the Iranian championship last season.

By Nuhu Adams