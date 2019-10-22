EXCLUSIVE: Former Medeama and Hearts midfielder Camara N'guessan joins Nigerien side AS Douanes on one-year deal

Former Medeama midfielder Camara N'guessan Hermann has signed a one-year contract with Nigerien side AS Douanes, GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

The 29-year-old has joined the West African side after leaving the Ghanaian side in September this year.

N'guessan is awaiting a confirmation of his International Transfer Certificate to make his bow for the side this weekend.

The Ivorian spent two seasons at Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak before joining the Mauve and Yellows on a three-year deal in January this year.

But both parties mutually parted ways after just eight months at the club.