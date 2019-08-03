EXCLUSIVE: Former Tema Youth striker Michael Kporvi joins Sudanese giants Al Merreikh

Former Tema Youth striker Michael Kporvi has completed a move to Sudanese giants Al Merreikh Omdurman, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the player could bag a salary in the region of €100,000 a year.

The 24 year old attacker spent last season with Senegalese side ASC Diaraf after playing for Ivorian giants African Sports in the 2016/17 season.

Al Merreikh becomes his fourth topflight club since starting his professional career at Tema based second division side AC Sondisco.

Michael is the younger brother of former Inter Allies Centre back Uriah Kporvi.

The skillful and pacey center forward can also play across the front three attacking roles.

Kporvi is expected to feature for the Sudanese giants in this year’s CAF Champions league.

He must help them go far in the Arab Club Championships where a host of clubs in Qatar, North Africa and the Middle East will compete in.