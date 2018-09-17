EXCLUSIVE: Former Wa All Stars coach Mumuni Sokpari joins Somali side Elman FC

Alhaji Mumuni Sokpari has been appointed coach of Somali top flight side Elman FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Sokpari touched down in the capital city of the Northern African country, Mogadishu over the weekend ahead of his imminent signing.

The soft-spoken gaffer has been out of work since he was sacked by former Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars six months ago, after failing to extricate the side's disappointing campaign.

Sokpari was with the Northern Blues for close to a decade.