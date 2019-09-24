EXCLUSIVE: Francis Abu eyes more appearances with Nordsjaelland this season

Ghanaian youth player Francis Abu has told GHANAsoccernet.com that he wants to make more senior team appearances for Danish side Nordsjaelland in the league this season

Abu who joined Nordsjaelland this summer from Right to Dream Academy has played nine matches out of 10 games this season scoring two goals and registering two assists

In an interview with Ghana’s football leading website GHANAsoccernet.com Abu told the site of his experience in the league this season as he has quickly adapted to life abroad since joining the team in July 2019

“I joined the team this July from Right to Dream Academy in Ghana. It was very difficult for me when I arrived due to the weather and particularly the food”

On his view about the the Danish Super League he said “The transition has been good so far and I can say the league over here is very competitive”

Francis Abu added that his target is to play more games this season and help the club to make the play-offs

“My Target is to play more games for the senior side this season”

The 18-year old scored over the weekend in the league as Nordsjaelland defeated Aalborg 2-1 on Sunday

Nordsjaelland is turning out to be a safe haven for Ghanaian youth players as they currently have about five players in the team

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom/ @herbertgh

Photo credit: Beosenfoto.dk