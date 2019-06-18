EXCLUSIVE: Free agent Muniru Sulley signs for newly-promoted Russian Premier League side FC Tambov

Midfielder Muniru Sulley signed for newly-promoted Russian Premier League side FC Tambov just hours after parting ways with Belarusian side FC Dinamo Minsk, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The younger brother of former AC Milan and Inter midfielder Sulley Muntari penned a one-year contract with an option for another year.

FC Tambov, founded in 2003, gained a historic promotion to the Russian top-flight after winning the 2018/19 Russian National Football League.

Sulley is now set to play for his sixth European club after previously representing Romanian duo CFR Cluj and Steaua Bucuresti; Portuguese side Tondela, Turkish Super Lig side Yeni Malatyaspor and FC Dinamo Minsk.

On Tuesday, Dinamo Minsk announced the 26-year-old had left the club by mutual consent after just four months.

But GHANASoccernet.com understands the capital club were facing financial difficulties and could not pay the player's wages.