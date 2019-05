France born Ghanaian forward Grejohn Kyei will return to Reims at the end of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 23-year-old, currently on loan at Lens, will return to his parent club after the expiration of the loan deal.

Lens have decided against activating the purchase option after becoming unconvinced about his quality.

The forward has scored four goals in 19 appearances in the French Lique 2.