EXCLUSIVE: French-Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Attah released by Spartak Pleven

French-Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Attah has parted ways with Bulgarian second-tier side Spartak Pleven following the end of his contract.

The 24-year-old made 17 appearances this season, scoring once and providing one assist. With his deal expiring at the end of June, he becomes a free agent and is currently valued at â‚¬50,000.

Attah began his career in the youth ranks of Paris Saint-Germain, featuring for their U17, U19, and B teams but never managed to break into the senior side.

He later moved to Italy, playing for Gladiator and Palmese, before securing a switch to Bulgaria.

Now a free agent, the versatile winger will be looking for a new opportunity as he enters the next chapter of his career.