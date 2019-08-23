EXCLUSIVE: French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux want to sign want-away Swansea City star Andre Ayew

French Ligue 1 outfit Girondins Bordeaux are considering making a move for Ghana captain Andre Ayew, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Navy Blue-and-Whites want to bolster their attack by signing the Swansea City player who wants to leave the Championship side in search of top-flight football.

Ayew knows the terrain in France having come through the ranks at Olympique Marseille with loan spells at Lorient and Arles Avignon.

Bordeaux coach Paulo Sousa believes the 29-year-old can swiftly improve their fortunes after finishing 14th last term.

Lasy season, we scored five goals in 29 league appearances on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.