EXCLUSIVE: French side Nantes reject option to buy Majeed Waris from FC Porto

French Ligue 1 outfit Nantes have refused to exercise the option to buy Ghana striker Majeed Waris from FC Porto, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Les Canaris secured the services of the 27-year-old on loan from the Portuguese outfit for last season.

Despite scoring five goals, three assists, FC Nantes have decided not to retain him on their roster.

FC Nantes had until Friday, 2 August to sign the player on a permanent basis but failed to do that.

Majeed Waris will return to FC Porto where he is under contract until June 2022.