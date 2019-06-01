GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: Galatasaray interested in Ghanaian forward Joseph Painstil

Published on: 01 June 2019
GENK, BELGIUM - DECEMBER 13 : Joseph Paintsil forward of Genk celebrates scoring a goal during the Europa League game between KRC Genk and Sarpsborg 08 FF on December 13, 2018 in Genk, Belgium, 13/12/2018 ( Photo by Peter De Voecht / Photonewsvia Getty Images)

Turkish champions Galatasaray are set to make a move for Ghanaian youngster Joseph Painstil, GHANASoccernet.com cah exclusively report. 

The Super Lig side want to replace Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru with the speedy winger, who has impressed at KRC Genk,

Painstil helped Genk win the Belgian Jupiler League after making 25 appearances and scoring three goals for the club.

The former Tema Youth attacker joined the Belgian side last summer after excelling in Hungary for Ferencvarosi.

His performances has seen him emerge on the radar of some big clubs across Europe including Anderlecht.

The former Ghana U-20 attacker is now a member of the Black Meteors helping the team reach the final stage of qualifiers, where Ghana will face Algeria.

 

