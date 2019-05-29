EXCLUSIVE: German Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf set to sign Ghana's Bernard Tekpetey

German Bundesliga side Fortuna Düsseldorf are closing in on a loan move for Schalke 04 striker Bernard Tekpetey, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 21-year-old has returned to the Royal Blues after they activated their €2.5m buy-back option following his loan spell at SC Paderborn.

But the Ghanaian will be playing elsewhere after Schalke opted to send him on another expedition.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf is his likely destination with both parties believed to have reached an agreement.

Tekpetey rattled in 10 goals and 6 assists in 32 league appearances in the 2. Bundesliga with SC Paderborn.

He joined Schalke in 2016 from the UniStar Soccer Academy in his native country and featured for the club's U-23s side.

He then moved up to the first team squad in the summer of 2016, going on to make two Bundesliga appearances and one Europa League appearance for the club.

Tekpetey joined Austrian top tier side SCR Altach for the 2017/18 season and made 10 league appearances, scoring one goal.

He played twice for the Black Stars as they reached the last four at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.