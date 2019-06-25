EXCLUSIVE: German club Fortuna Dusseldorf offer 5 million Euros for Nana Ampomah

German Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf are ready to splash out five million Euros for Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah in the transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The winger, who is on the radar of several top clubs in Europe including Belgian giants Club Brugge could head to Germany as Waasland Beveren look set to accept the offer from Fortuna.

The winger has an outstanding season last term scoring 8 goals in 30 appearances but the 23-year old is forcing a move away from the club.

GHANASoccernet.com can report the player has already missed the start of Beveren's preseason training with the aim of leaving the club.

The winger missed out on coach Kwesi Appiah's team for the Nations Cup in Egypt and it is believed this will provide him with the opportunity of deciding his future before the start of next season.

GHANASoccernet.com can also reveal that Fortuna Dusseldorf have started negotiations over the possible transfer of the player.