Exclusive: German giants Borussia Dortmund set to appoint Otto Addo as assistant coach

Bundesliga title chasers Borussia Dortmund are set to name former fan favourite Otto Addo as the new assistan coach of the club in the summer.

The former Ghana international is currently assistant manager at rival club Borussia Mönchengladbach, but will leave to join Lucien Favre's technical staff as his contract ends at the end of the season.

The former Dortmund attacking midfielder's new role will see him also serve as a link between the senior team and the youth team.

Addo will oversee the promotion of youth players to the first team.

The 43 -year old spent six seasons at the Signal Iduna Park, scoring 11 goals in 75 appearances between 1999 and 2005.

He won the Bundesliga title with Borussia Dortmund in the 2001-02 season and helped the club reach the UEFA Cup final in the same season.

Otto Addo represented Ghana at the FIFA World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the mundial as the West Africans reach the round of 16 in Germany.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin