EXCLUSIVE: German side Werder Bremen launch bid to sign Andrew Ayew from Swansea City

German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen are interested in signing Ghana captain Andre Ayew from Swansea City, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 29-year old sought after forward has popped up on the radar of the Germans, who are hoping to sign him before the transfer window shuts on September 2nd.

Sources close to GHANASoccernet.com have disclosed that the two parties have started negotiations for a suitable deal for the forward.

However, Andre Ayew's wages has become a problem, with Werder Bremen hoping the Swans can foot off some of the bills.

Andre Ayew earns in excess £80,000-a-week, an amount Bremen will find difficult to meet.

The Ghana captain rejoined Swansea City in January 2018 but struggled to stamp his foot at the club he enjoyed success at in his first spell.

He was loaned to Turkish giants Fenerbache following the Welsh side's relegation from the English Premier League.

Fenerbache had the option of making the deal a permanent one but had to let Ayew leave because of his wage bills.

The ex-West Ham attacker has had a blistering start to the season, scoring twice against Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup and providing two assists in the English Championship.

Other clubs interested in former Marseille player is Italian side Sampdoria.