EXCLUSIVE: Germany youth duo Ambrosius and Pfeiffer to receive FIFA switch clearance to play for Ghana

German-born duo Stephan Ambrosius and Patric Pfeiffer are set to complete their nationality switches by next week, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ambrosius, who plays for Hamburg has represented the Germany U21 team, but GHANASoccernet.com can disclose that he has held talks with the Ghana Football Association over changing his nationality.

Pfeiffer, who had a terrific season with Darmstadt in the just ended campaign, arousing interest from the Ghanaian national football team.

The pair are set to be cleared by the FIFA before the end of next week and will be available for the February transfer window.

Ghana coach Otto Addo also revealed talks are far advanced.

"The time is limited. First of all if you've played for another country, the process is long. But it is an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and latest by next week, we will know who will have to join us," Ghana coach, Otto Addo told Joy News.

"Surely we have to be very fast now. We set the limits and we want at least if somebody wants to join us or we know someone who can help us, he must be ready for the September window," he added.

"For that the answer is now and hopefully next week, we will know more."

The Black Stars have been in Japan preparing for the FIFA World Cup. The team finished third in the Kirin Cup tournament after beating Chile on penalties.

Ghana will next return to action in September before the World Cup in Qatar later this year.