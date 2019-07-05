EXCLUSIVE: Getafe interested in Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Spanish club Getafe are set to make a move for Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso as replacement for Mauro Arambarri who is leaving the team for Villareal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The MVP in Ghana's AFCON win over Guinea-Bissau has emerged the ideal replacement for the midfielder who is set to complete his switch to the Yellow Submarines.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the Ghana international is already interested in leaving Deportivo Alaves, where it looks like he would not be in the plans of new manager Asier Geratino.

Getafe manager José Bordalás Jiménez is interested in reuniting with the midfielder, who he worked together with at Elche.

The ex-Villareal midfielder is having a good Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and was even named in the team of the group stages.

The 28-year old had a good season with Deportivo Alaves in the last campaign after playing 29 times and scored on the final day match against Girona, his only goal last season.