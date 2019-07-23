EXCLUSIVE: Getafe set to make a move for Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso

Spanish club Getafe are set to make a summer switch for Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, GHANSoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The hardworking midfielder remains the available option for the La Liga side after their pursuit for Nigerian James Igbekeme ended following the high demands of Real Zaragoza.

GHANASoccernet.com can disclose that Getafe are looking at the swashbuckling midfielder as the right fit for the club ahead of the start of the new season.

Manager Jose Bordalás is a big fan of Wakaso, a player he worked with during his time with Elche.

Wakaso has been on the radar of several clubs in Spain and abroad following the departure of Abelarado Fernandez from Deportivo Alaves.

New coach Asier Geratino's arrival has put the future of the tough tackling midfielder in doubt, paving the way for Getafe to make a move.

The Getafenses have already signed Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo and could add Wakaso to their ranks.

Mubarak Wakaso had an outstanding Nations Cup with the Black Stars despite their early exit from the tournament.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin