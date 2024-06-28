EXCLUSIVE: GFA seeks new broadcast partner as StarTimes deal ends

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is initiating a bidding process for television broadcast rights following the conclusion of its contract with StarTimes.

This development marks a significant shift after StarTimes held exclusive rights for four years under a $5.25 million agreement signed in 2020.

While the details surrounding the termination of the contract remain undisclosed, both parties have amicably agreed to part ways.

StarTimes' coverage spanned across key Ghanaian football events, encompassing the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup. Additionally, they produced match highlights for the Division One League, Women's Premier League, and Women's FA Cup.

With the door now open, the GFA is inviting proposals from StarTimes and other interested broadcasters, including DSTV and GTV.

This move presents a fresh opportunity for a new media partner to showcase Ghana's premier domestic football competitions to a broader audience.

The bidding process signals the GFA's intent to explore innovative broadcasting arrangements that can enhance the visibility and accessibility of Ghanaian football both locally and internationally.