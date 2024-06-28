EXCLUSIVE: GFA to sell streaming rights for all competitions

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set for a digital revolution as they plan to sell streaming rights for all their competitions next season, according to exclusive sources.

This is a significant shift in how Ghanaian football is consumed by fans around the world.

Traditionally, Ghanaian football has relied on television broadcasts. However, the GFA appears to be embracing the growing popularity of online streaming platforms. This could potentially open up Ghanaian football to a wider global audience and generate new revenue streams.

Details regarding the specific products included in the streaming rights package and the bidding process are yet to be revealed.

However, it's expected to encompass major competitions like the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup, potentially extending to lower divisions and women's football as well.

This decision by the GFA reflects a growing trend in sports broadcasting, where streaming services are increasingly challenging traditional television for dominance.

It will be interesting to see which platforms emerge as contenders for these streaming rights and how this move impacts the accessibility and viewership of Ghanaian football.