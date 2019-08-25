EXCLUSIVE: Ghana-born striker Kingsley Boateng seals move to Serie B side Juve Stabia

Italian side Juve Stabia have completed the signing Ghanaian striker Kingsley Boateng from Ternana, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The promoted Serie B side have secured his services on loan an option to buy.

He has been handed the No.4 jersey and joins Bright Addae at the club.

"Juve Stabia has decided to focus on me and I will give my best to show that I deserve the confidence they have in me. I am happy with the choice made and honored to be part of a team like the Gialloblù," the former Italy youth international said.

Boateng had a poor campaign last season failing to score a goal in 11 appearances in the Serie C.

The former AC Milan player has failed to meet expectations since leaving the San Siro.

He had unsuccessful spells at Catania, NAC Breda, Bari and Olimpija Ljubljana in Slovenia.