EXCLUSIVE: Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah names replacements for Tanko, Stephen Appiah and sacked backroom staff

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has submitted a list to the Normalisation Committee which has the names of Charles Kwabla Akonnor, Sabahn Quaye, Najau Issah and Dr Prince Pambo as part of a move to make changes to his back room staff

As earlier reported by Ghana’s football leading website Kwesi Appiah is making changes to his technical team after Ghana’s disappointing campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt which the Stars exited the tournament in the round of 16 after losing to Tunisia on penalties

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Charles Kwabla Akonnor is set to replace Ibrahim Tanko as assistant coach, followed by Sabahn Quaye who will make a return as Team Manager, Dr Prince Pambo as the team doctor, Najau Issah as goal keeper's trainer

Appiah has submitted the list to the Normalisation Committee of the FA waiting for approval.