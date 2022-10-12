EXCLUSIVE: Ghana coach Otto Addo set to submit provisional squad for 2022 World Cup this week

Ghana coach Otto Addo is expected to submit his provisional squad to the Ghana FA in the coming days, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The Dortmund trainer will present a 35-man provisional squad to the Ghana FA.

Following FIFA's decision to extend football's relaxation of rules that help coaches and players during the COVID-19 pandemic, Addo can name 26 players for the global showpiece. Coaches could previously name up to 23 players for World Cup.

Addo and his technical team members, including George Boateng, Didi Dramani, and former Premier League manager Chris Hughton, have been tasked with selecting the best players available to Ghana, and they must do so in order for the Black Stars to excel in Qatar.

Ghana will submit its final squad for the 2022 World Cup by November 13, 2022 - seven days before the opening game of the tournament.

"70 percent of the players currently on international duty with Ghana's squad who meet Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday will be in Qatar, Addo hinted on naming his squad in an interview with Bild after the Brazil and Nicaragua games.

“The remaining 30 percent will be “tight decisions”.

"We're watching the players closely for the next few games to see who could play for Qatar in October," added the 47-year-old.

The Dortmund coach will name his final 26-man squad and some others on the stand-by list.

Ghana will play their final preparatory game against Switzerland before the World Cup tournament kick starts.

How many players are allowed in a World Cup squad?

FIFA has increased the number of players permitted in a World Cup squad to 26 for Qatar 2022. Squads were previously limited to 23 players.

Furthermore, the number of players that can be named in the provisional squad (also known as a 'release list') has been increased to 55. The limit had previously been set at 35 for the 2018 World Cup and earlier editions.

The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic along with the timing of the tournament - November and December are mid-season for many countries - are the reasons behind the decision to increase squad sizes.

In addition to bigger squads, FIFA has confirmed that teams will be allowed to make five substitutes during games, with the number of players on the bench increased to 15. Temperatures are expected to be around 30 degrees celsius (85F) in Qatar during the tournament, so the welfare of players is paramount.

Clubs are obliged to release players for international duty by Monday, November 14, 2022.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom