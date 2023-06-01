EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender Daniel Amartey to join Besiktas on a free transfer

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey is set to join Turkish side Besiktas on a free transfer when his contract with the Premier League club expires in June, Ghanasoccernet can exclusively report.

The Ghanaian international's decision comes after a difficult season for Leicester City, which saw them suffer relegation.

Amartey, who joined Leicester City from Danish club Copenhagen in 2016 for a reported fee of up to £6 million, enjoyed immediate success with the Foxes. In his first season, he played a crucial role in helping Leicester City secure an unexpected Premier League title.

During his time at Leicester City, Amartey made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring two goals. His contributions were instrumental in the team's recent achievements, including winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield in 2021.

However, following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League, Amartey expressed his desire not to stay at the club.

Despite reported interest from Italian clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan, the 28-year-old defender has chosen to continue his career at Besiktas.

Besiktas, one of Turkey's most prominent clubs, have been engaged in talks with Amartey and are on the verge of finalising the deal.

The exact details of the transfer agreement have not been disclosed at this time.

Amartey's move to Besiktas signifies a fresh start for the talented defender, who aims to contribute to the Turkish club's success in the future.