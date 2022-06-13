EXCLUSIVE: Ghana defender John Boye set for France return, Bordeaux show interest

Girondins Bordeaux are interested in experienced Ghana defender John Boye, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The unattached Ghana international is expected to return to France following the end of his stay with Saudi club Al Fayha.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that, Bordeaux are ready to hand the 35-year-old a one year contract with the option of a further year extension.

Bordeaux were relegated in the just ended French Ligue 1 season and are hoping to do quick business with the Ghanaian as they strengthen their side for a return to the topflight.

John Boye has enormous experience playing in France, having represented Stade Rennais and in recent times FC Metz.

Meanwhile, compatriot Gideon Mensah has left Bordeaux following the end of his loan spell.

John Boye previously played for Sivasspor in Turkey after leaving Stade Rennais in 2018.