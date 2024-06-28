GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana FA to unveil plans for groundbreaking U-19 Elite League

Published on: 28 June 2024
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to revolutionize youth development with the introduction of a brand new U-19 Elite League next season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report. 

This initiative, championed by President Kurt Okraku, signifies a strong commitment to nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian football stars.

Details obtained exclusively by Ghanasoccernet.com reveal a proposal heading to the GFA's Executive Council for final approval.

The league's core objective is to provide a robust platform for young players to gain valuable competitive experience.

Young talents will be registered by their respective clubs, ensuring continued development within a structured league environment.

Matches will be organized on a regional basis, fostering competition and allowing talent to flourish within local communities.

Ghana Premier League clubs are expected to actively participate by registering their youth squads, fostering a pipeline of talent for the tournament.

This proactive approach by the GFA underscores their dedication to harnessing the immense potential within Ghana's youth.

The U-19 Elite League has the potential to significantly shape the future of Ghanaian football, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting its launch and the positive impact it will bring.

