EXCLUSIVE: Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh joins English side Hull City

Ghana forward Benjamin Tetteh has arrived in England to complete his move to Hull City as earlier reported by GHANAsoccernet.com.

The Yeni Malatyaspor forward will undergo his medical and signed the contract in the coming hours.

The 25-year-old forward will become the second frontline attacker signed by boss Shota Arveladze ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Tetteh is understood to have edged closer to a move to the MKM Stadium in recent days after fresh negotiations with owner Acun Ilicali and Arveladze, and will join Columbian forward Oscar Estupinan.

Hull City had shown interest in the Ghanaian attacker for some months despite several interests from certain clubs in Europe.

According to reports, Yeni Malatyaspor are asking for 6 million Euros for Benjamin Tetteh who is valued at 2.3 million Euros.

Tetteh scored seven goals in 26 appearances for Yeni Malatyaspor last season in the Turkish Super League.

Malatyaspor have been relegated from the Super League.