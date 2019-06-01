EXCLUSIVE: Ghana forward Patrick Twumasi set to join Greek side AEK Athens

Greek giants AEK Athens are interested in signing Ghana international Patrick Twumasi from Deportivo Alaves, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The striker, who joined the La Liga side from Kazakhstani club Astana has struggled in Spain after playing 13 times in all competitions without scoring a goal.

According sources close to GHANASoccernet.com, the striker will make the move to Greece due to the limited play time in Spain.

Deportivo Alaves paid 750,000 euros to acquire the player from Astana and it is likely he will leave for less.

Twumasi is also reported to be out of the plans of new manager Asier Garitino, who was named the coach of the club at the end of the season following the departure of Abelardo Fernandez.

The 25-year old signed a four year deal with the El Glorriso after last summer after five amazing seasons at Astana.