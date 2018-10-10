EXCLUSIVE: Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei pens one year contract extension with Ethiopian champions Jimma Aba Jiffar FC

Goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has opened talks with Ethiopian champions Jimma Aba Jiffar FC over a contract extension, the player has told GHANAsoccernet.com

Agyei, 28, has ended his one-year deal with the newly-installed Ethiopian champions following the expiration of his contract.

The Ghana goalkeeper has been offered a new deal by the East African side after an excellent campaign last term.

The former Medeama and Liberty Professionals has told GHANAsoccernet.com that he's considering renewing his deal with the side.