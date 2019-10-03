EXCLUSIVE: Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei signs for Ethiopian Premier League new boys Sebeta Kenema FC

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 03 October 2019
Former Black Stars goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has completed a move to Ethiopian top-flight side Sebeta Kenema FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Liberty Professionals and Medeama SC shot stopper penned one-year deal with the newly promoted side on Thursday.

Agyei was named best goalkeeper in Ethiopia in the 2017/2018 season after helping Jimma Abba Jifar FC to clinch the league trophy in their maiden season.

The 30-year-old has since become a cult figure in the Ethiopia Premier League.

Agyei, a 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winner, moved to Ethiopia after a successful spell with Simba SC in Tanzania in 2017.

He also kept the posts for South African outfit Free State Stars in the 2013/2014 season.

By Nuhu Adams

 

