EXCLUSIVE: Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei signs for Ethiopian Premier League new boys Sebeta Kenema FC

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Daniel Agyei has completed a move to Ethiopian top-flight side Sebeta Kenema FC, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Liberty Professionals and Medeama SC shot stopper penned one-year deal with the newly promoted side on Thursday.

Agyei was named best goalkeeper in Ethiopia in the 2017/2018 season after helping Jimma Abba Jifar FC to clinch the league trophy in their maiden season.

The 30-year-old has since become a cult figure in the Ethiopia Premier League.

Agyei, a 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup winner, moved to Ethiopia after a successful spell with Simba SC in Tanzania in 2017.

He also kept the posts for South African outfit Free State Stars in the 2013/2014 season.

By Nuhu Adams