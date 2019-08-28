EXCLUSIVE: Ghana in talks to play African champions in friendly Algeria next month

Ghana FA are in talks with African champions Algeria for a friendly for the Black Stars to played next month, Ghana's leading soccer news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

According to sources within the Algeria Football Fedaration, the Black Stars have been contacted by the Desert Foxes for the match to played in the Algerian capital of Algiers next month.

The match has been tentatively fixed for 5th or 9th September depending on the opponents the Algerian FA authorities can get to play against.

The match for the Black Stars is being negotiated to be played during the FIFA international break which starts from September 3 to 11th 2019.

With the 2022 preliminary World Cup matches started within that date, other countries who are not playing in that window are free to line up friendlies to keep their sides fit.

It is in this direction that the African champions are seeking to invite the Black Stars to play the match in Algiers to start their preparation for the qualifiers.

With the Ghana FA looming it is feared that the Normalisation Committee would not be able to reach a deal to enable the Black Stars to play the much-needed game.

The match is needed to give the coaching staff the chance to re-examine their squad after they disastrously bombed out at the second round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Since the Normalization Committee took over the reigns of Ghana football, they have been unable to organise friendlies for the Black Stars in FIFA International friendlies date.

The Black Stars have not played any warm-up games during a FIFA date for international friendlies since the interim body assumed office.

In fact, the only friendlies the national team has played under the watch of the NC is against Namibia and South Africa in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana’s inactivity during the international break is likely to cost the Black Stars on the world ranking.