EXCLUSIVE: Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan joins German club Arminia Lirich

Ghana midfielder, Anthony Annan has returned to Germany to sign for lower-tier aside Arminia Lirich, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Annan, who left Finnish side Inter Turku, has been training with the Oberhausen-based club for the past few weeks.

The 37-year-old decided to put pen to paper after impressing the technical handlers of Lirich, who believe his rich experience could help them achieve their promotion ambition.

The 2010 World Cup star spent three years in the Bundesliga, where he played form Schalke between 2011 to 2014, although he made only 14 appearances for the Gelsenkirchen side.

His time at Schalke saw him loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem and Osasuna.

"From the Bundesliga to the Liricher cage, that's a nice headline, isn't it?," laughs Lirich manager Jens Szopinski.

"With our assistant coach Gerald Siebert and Dennis Pephra, who we signed from Blau-Weiß Oberhausen, there are also two native Ghanaians in our team.

"You know Anthony through the Ghanaian community in the Ruhr area and made Arminia palatable for him. Anthony then came to training and was impressed by the camaraderie and quality of the team. He then stayed and has been with us since the beginning of July."