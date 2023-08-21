GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana star Ernest Nuamah shatters Danish transfer record with €30 million move to Lyon

Published on: 21 August 2023
In a groundbreaking transfer deal, Ghanaian prodigy Ernest Nuamah is set to make history as he smashes the Danish transfer record.

French club Lyon are poised to pay a staggering €30 million to Nordsjaelland for the young talent.

This landmark transfer fee nearly doubles the previous Danish record of €17 million, which Rennes paid for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

However, Nuamah's move transcends national borders, as it is set to become the most expensive in the history of all of Scandinavia.

At just 19 years old, Nuamah has attracted significant attention with his remarkable skills on the field. Notably, several prominent clubs, including PSG, expressed interest in securing his signature. Despite this competition, Lyon swiftly acted to secure his services.

Nuamah's transfer marks a turning point for Danish football and reflects his immense potential. He was absent from Nordsjaelland's recent league match against Silkerborg as he finalises his move to France.

Nuamah scored 12 goals last season and has started the new season in incredible form, scoring five goals already.

