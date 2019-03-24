EXCLUSIVE: Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah returns to Barcelona for treatment on knee; set to miss Mauritania friendly

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah has flown out to Barcelona to continue his treatment and will miss Ghana’s friendly against Mauritania on Tuesday, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The country’s leading football website understands the versatile midfielder was in the Spanish city after the Milan derby before joining the Black Stars camp.

He is left with two more shots of injections to take before rejoining his club side.

This was communicated to the Black Stars technical team before his arrival in camp for the final qualifier against Kenya.

Asamoah was an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over the Harambee Stars but the decision to leave him on the bench was purely tactical as explained by coach Kwesi Appiah.

Last year, Asamoah’s decision to withdraw from the squad to face Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier generated huge controversy.

He was pilloried for choosing and picking matches and that was partly caused by information mismanagement by the Ghana FA.

Asamoah is working hard to be fully fit for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt this June.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on twitter