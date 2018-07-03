EXCLUSIVE: Ghana star Nana Ampomah signs three-year contract extension with Belgian side Waasland-Beveren

Ghana midfielder Nana Amponsah has signed a three-year contract extension at Waasland-Beveren which will keep him at the club until 2021, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 22-year-old has been rewarded with an improved offer after impressing heavily since joining two years ago.

The Belgian side has warded off interest from some stellar clubs including Fortuna Düsseldorf, Besiktas and KRC Genk to tie him down permanently.

"Nana Opoku Ampomah has just put his signature under a new agreement, and the Ghanaian flank attacker extends to the Freethiel until 2021," the club said.

Waasland-Beveren Chairman Dirk Huyck further stated: "Nana turned out to be one of the revelations of the Belgian league this season, he can also present nice statistics as a flank attacker, and of course we are very happy with his renewal as a club,"

"He showed his importance in many different competitions. that he wants to stay longer on the Freethiel. "

The midfielder has been capped once by Ghana.