EXCLUSIVE: Ghana star Samuel Owusu leaves Saudi side Al Fahya FC

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu has left Saudi outfit Al-Fahya FC following the expiration of his contract, deciding against extension despite several pleas, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 24-year-old joined the side on a three-year back in 2019 after leaving Serbian fold Cukaricki.

The hugely talented Ghana international has decided against extending his contract despite numerous overtures from the club.

The wideman is a hot cake with reports of several clubs in the gulf and Europe interested in his signature.

Owusu enjoyed a stellar campaign at Al-Fahya FC where he impressed with his goals, assists and immense quality on the pitch.

The Ghana star enjoyed a short term loan spell at Al-Ahli where he bagged three goals in eight matches.

He bagged seven goals for Al-Fahya in 26 outings in his first season, went ahead to bag another seven goals in his second spell before being sent on loan to Al Ahli where he excelled.

A surprise inclusion in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Owusu into the limelight at the tournament, featuring in all four of the Black Stars' games.

The winger was linked to a big move to Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Marseille prior to joining Al-Fayha three years ago

He previously also played for Serbian side Radnik Surdulica and Genclerbirligi in Turkey.

The wideman is wanted by a number of stellar clubs in Europe -which may have prompted his decision to leave the club following the expiration of his contract.