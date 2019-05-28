EXCLUSIVE: Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan rejects Kayserispor contract extension offer

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has opted not to extend his expiring contract with Turkish club Kayserispor, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively.

This comes after the top-flight side Kayserispor handed the Ghana general captain a new deal to extend his expiring contract.

Gyan's deal with the club ends on 30th June 2019 but agents close to the player have revealed to Ghanasoccernet.com that he will not take the offer.

This is because the Turkish side have not been prompt in paying salaries which has led to several stand-offs with the Super Lig side.

The 33-year-old will be seeking offers from other countries after his participation in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan joined Kayserispor from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG in the summer of 2017 on a two-year deal.

The ace forward was expected to take the Turkish league by storm following his exploits with UAE giants Al Ain and Shanghai SIPG of China.

However, injuries have troubled Ghana's all-time leading scorer's career with Kayserispor but anytime he is fit, his quality was never in doubt.

The former Sunderland striker scored two brilliant headers after coming off the bench to help Kayserispor to a comeback win over Kasimpasa to avoid relegation.