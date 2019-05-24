EXCLUSIVE: Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey won't return to Schalke 04

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey wont' return to Schalke 04 with the German side unwilling to to activate their buyback option, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Ghanaian, who has secured promotion with SC Paderborn, will remain with the newly promoted Bundesliga side.

Schalke has a buyback option for the Ghana youth star after selling him for € 150,000 to SC Paderborn last summer.

But the club won't activate the buyback option, meaning the Ghanaian will remain with SC Paderborn.

Tekpetey convinced in this season in Paderborn. In 29 league games he scored ten goals and assisted six more.

Tekpetey was switched to Schalke in 2016.

In the preseason, the Royal Blues had loaned him to the Austrian first division SCR Altach.