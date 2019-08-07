EXCLUSIVE: Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi edges closer to Deportivo Alaves exit

Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi is edging closer to leaving Spanish side Deportivo Alaves, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 24-year-old is set for a move away from the club after being left out of the side's last two preparatory match.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands the former Astana star is growing frustrated and wants to leave the club this summer.

Twumasi joined the Spanish side in a high profile move from Kazakhstan side FC Astana but lack of playing opportunities last season has thrown his future into serious doubt.

It appears the Ghanaian is not in the plans of Alaves and is pushing a move away from the Mendizorrotza stadium.

The Ghanaian made just 11 appearances and failed to find the back of the net.

The attacker played a total of 29 games for Astana, in which he scored 18 goals and contributed 3 assists.

By Patrick Akoto