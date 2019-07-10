EXCLUSIVE: Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena pops up on the radar of Real Oviedo

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena is on the radar of Spanish segunda division side Real Oviedo, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 23-year old could leave La Liga side Levante ahead of the start of next season after a torrid first season in Spain.

Having joined the Frogs from Swiss side FC Zurich, the lanky forward struggled to replicate the form that saw him make the move to Levante.

Despite his struggles, he made 15 appearances in all competitions last season and scoring once.

GHANASoccernet.com can disclose that Real Oviedo are preparing to make an initial inquiry over the availability of the striker.

The Spanish second tier club have identified the attacker as a good fit for the club ahead of the start of next season.

Raphael Dwamena is also on the radar of another Segunda side, Real Mollorca, who have publicly expressed interest in the Ghanaian.

His former club FC Zurich are also interested in reuniting with the goal poacher.