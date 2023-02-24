GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 24 February 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Ghana to host Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium in next month's AFCON qualifiers

Ghana will take on Angola in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm

The Black Stars will face their Angolan counterparts in a double-header next month the first in Kumasi before the reverse match in Angola.

The matchday three fixture is scheduled to place at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 23, 2023, which has been confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The match was initially scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium as it was the only venue to have met the CAF standards for international matches.

However, a later inspection at the Baba Yara Stadium has led to the approval of the venue for the hosting of international matches.

The last time the Black Stars played in Kumasi was the 2022 World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria in March last year.

Ghana is leading Group E of the qualifiers after two rounds of matches with a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 stalemate against Central African Republic.

